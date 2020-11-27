The Afro-beat and Afro-pop artiste, whose loved by many for his ear pleasing vocals, is out with a new tune that promises to be a banger for the upcoming Christmas festivities.

The Abundant House Entertainment multi-talented signee, titles the new song ‘Vibe’, an Afrobeats genre produced by Skillis Beatz. 'Vibe' matches the expectation of fans following how FloEazy's previous singles “Halima” and “Wavey” won him more fans.

According to the young artiste, his music career is inspired by his mother and her strength towards overcoming life challenges though the likes of Sarkodie, Patoranking, among others have also largely influenced him.

“I have always admired Sarkodie, Patoranking, R2Bees, Davido, Wizkid, Justin Beiber, and a few because of their life stories and the manner in which they set their brand and uniqueness in what they do. They are game-changers and I like that about them".

Born George Okaikwei Okaiteye Junior, the singer talking about the story behind his stage name, said "FloEazy" came as a result of, “my ability to easily jump on a beat with simple and easy lyrics for people to vibe and relate with. It was actually given to me by a music producer the first day I went into a music studio. He played one of his beats and I was freestyling on it with ease. He was like "Chale the way you flow on top this beat, you make am look, easy papa". And that was how the name ‘FloEazy’ came about.”

FloEazy released his first official single dubbed, ‘MY Jiggaz’ in August 2016 and followed it ‘Halima’ released on September 14, 2017, which came with an official video shot and directed by Director Louis in Nigeria.

This year Flozy has released a couple of hit songs which include; ‘Black and beautiful’ and ‘Idogo’ and now, he is serving his fans with 'Vibe. Tap this link to stream it.