Full list of nominees for 2018 Afrima released

news

Democratic Republic of Congo-born international recording artiste and rapper, Maître Gims and South Africa’s fast rising songstress and songwriter, Shekhinah, have received seven nominations each to emerge highest nominated artistes for the 5th edition of the All Africa Music Awards, AFRIMA.

This was made known when the African Union Commission, AUC, and the International Jury of the All Africa Music Awards, AFRIMA released the highly anticipated full list of the Regional and Continental Categories of the annual awards ceremony to the public on Tuesday, August 28, 2018 via the media and on the AFRIMA website, www.afrima.org

Closely following the top contenders are Tanzania’s Diamond Platnumz and Ethiopia’s Betty G who each earned six nominations; while Simi (Nigeria) and Nasty C (South Africa) got on the 5th AFRIMA nominees list with five nominations apiece.

In its position as the biggest awards event on the continent, AFRIMA rewards the continent’s music professionals in 36 Regional and Continental categories including four new awards categories namely African DJ of the Year; Best African Dance/Choreography; African Lyricist/Rapper of the Year and Best African Act in Diaspora, introduced in June 2018 by the African Union and the International Committee of AFRIMA to give room for expansion and inclusiveness in the African music industry.

The Regional Category, which consists of Best Female artistes and Best Male artistes in the five regions of Africa, features 79 nominees while the Continental Category which honours exceptional work in different African music genres, boasts of 260 nominees with both categories making up a total number of 339 music professionals and songs nominated for the 2018 edition of the continental awards.

This year, through the 8,009 entries submitted by African music professionals across the globe and the painstaking work of the International Jury of AFRIMA embodied by 13 renowned African music and culture professionals assessing the submitted entries, the 5th AFRIMA Nominees List has remained true to the AFRIMA tradition of discovering authentically fresh African voices and music while also recognising the hard work and diligence of consistent chart topping music makers.

Commenting on the final nominees list for the 5th AFRIMA and how the jury arrived at finding the best musical works within the year under review, AFRIMA Juror representing Eastern Africa, Mr. Tabu Osusa, said, "This year, AFRIMA registered a record number of entries in its competition. We were very pleased to notice that mostly new talents have entered the competition. The 13 jurors had a hard task going through over 8000 talented and creative entries. It resulted in heated sessions and far from unanimous decisions. Being an odd number of jurors revealed to be a blessing allowing us to make decisions by the majority. After a lot of sweat, long discussions and late hours, the jurors designated the best artistes in each given genre. It is now up to the public to go through this process and help to find the new African talents!"

We are convinced that these new artists with unique capabilities are stamping their mark in the various genres. They are and will definitely continue giving the established musicians a run for their money", the veteran music producer from Kenya concluded.

Leading the nomination pack, Maître Gims’ has received nods for Album of the Year (for his March 2018 released ‘Ceinture Noire’ album); Artiste of the Year, Best Artiste in African Pop, Song of the Year, Song Writer of the Year, Best African Collaboration and Best Male Artiste in Central Africa.

Similarly, Shekhinah’s seven nominations also gave her a slot each in the Album of the Year category and Producer of the Year (for her October 2017 released ‘Rose Gold’ album); these are as well as Song Writer of the Year; Best African Dance/Choreography; Best Artiste in African RnB & Soul; Revelation of the African Continent; Producer of the Year; and Best Female Artiste in Southern Africa.

Diamond Platinumz gets an Album of the Year nomination for his 2017 compilation titled ‘A boy from Tandale’, in addition are his nominations for Artiste of the Year; Best Artiste in African Contemporary; Best Artiste in African Reggae, Ragga & Dancehall; Song Writer of the Year and Best Male Artiste in Eastern Africa.

Betty G, Ethiopia’s jazz artiste, is amongst the top nominees with six nominations including, Album of the Year (for Wegegta, June 2018); Artiste of the Year; Best Artiste in African Jazz; Best Artiste in African Rock; Revelation of the African Continent and Best Female Artiste in Eastern Africa.

Nigeria’s Simi has earned five nominations namely: Album of the Year (For Simisola’ released in September 2018), Artiste of the Year, Song Writer of the Year, Best Artiste in African Pop, and Best Female Artiste in Western Africa.

South Africa’s rap artiste Nasty C received five nominations from the categories of Artiste of the Year, Song of the Year, Best African Collaboration for his song featuring the Nigerian artiste, Runtown, Best Male Artiste in Southern Africa, and the Best African Lyricist/Rapper of the Year.

Many of the continent’s music chart toppers who are also previous AFRIMA winners and nominees such as Davido (Nigeria); Fally Ipupa (DRC); Tiwa Savage (Nigeria); Cassper Nyovest (South Africa); Wizkid/Starboy (Nigeria); Daphne (Cameroon); Saad Lamjarred (Morocco); Sauti Sol (Kenya); DJ Arafat (Cote d’Ivoire); Charlotte Dipanda (Cameroon); Angelique Kidjo (Benin); DJ Maphorisa (South Africa) and more, have received nominations for the 5th AFRIMA. They are joined by AFRIMA nomination debutantes and fresh music faces such as Kuami Eugene (Ghana); Aya Nakamura (Mali); Shane Eagle (South Africa); Betty G (Ethiopia); Rash (Kenya); Afrotronix (Chad); L'Algérino (Algeria); DJ Enimoney (Nigeria); Nadia Nakai (South Africa); Teni (Nigeria) and others.

Public voting will commence on the AFRIMA website on Saturday, September 1, where both continental and regional nominees in the 36 AFRIMA awarding categories will compete against one another for the coveted 23.9 carat gold-plated AFRIMA Trophy. Nominees will depend on their fans and followers spread across the globe to vote for them in an open voting process via the AFRIMA website, www.afrima.org

In its fifth year, AFRIMA, is scheduled to hold in late November 2018, other activities scheduled for the main awards events include the Africa Music Business Summit, a combination of musical conference and trade expo where stakeholders in the creative and arts industry come together to discuss the business of music in Africa. There is also the AFRIMA Music Village, a music concert and cultural festival which accommodates over 40,000 music lovers across the continent who will witness live performances from their favourite African artistes.

Full list of nominees below:

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Betty G – Wegegta

Bombino – Deran

Diamond Platnumz – A Boy from Tandale

Lartiste – Grandestino

Maitre Gims – Ceinture Noire

Mr. Leo – Love Original

Shekhinah – Rose Gold

Simi Nigeria – Simisola

Major Lazer & DJ Maphorisa ft Nasty C, Ice Prince, Patoranking & Jidenna US/South Africa/Nigeria – Particula

Nasty C & Runtown – Said

Revolution & Magic System – Kelly

Sauti Sol ft Patoranking – Melanin

Tiwa Savage ft Wizkid & Spellz – Ma Lo

BEST ARTIST, DUO OR GROUP IN AFRICAN CONTEMPORARY

Charlotte Dipanda Cameroon – Sista ft Yemi Alade

Davido – FIA

Diamond Platnumz – Sikomi

EX – Tsvigiri

Ferre Gola – Premiere Classe

Josey – Jour J-O

Kidi Ghana – Odo Remix ft Mayorkun & Davido

Kizz Daniel – No Do

L’Algérino – Va Bene

Mafikizolo – Love Potion

Nandy – Tanzania

Tekno – Jogodo

Wande Coal – So Mi So

BEST ARTIST, DUO OR GROUP IN AFRICAN DANCE OR CHOREOGRAPHY

Black M – Bodyguard

Cassper Nyovest – Ksazobalit

Fally Ipupa – Ecole

Ferre Gola – Premiere classe

GuiltyBeatz, Mr. Eazi, Patapaa & Pappy Kojo Ghana – Akwaaba

Mr P – Ebeano

Olamide – Science Student

8 Rouge (Rudi Smit) – Arumtumtum

9 Rythmz – Fedeti

10 Shekhinah – Please Mr.

11 Toofan – Affairage

BEST AFRICAN DJ

Afrotronix – OyO

DJ Arafat – Dosabado

DJ Enimoney – Diet ft Tiwa Savage, Reminince & Slimcase

DJ Maphorisa – Midnight ft DJ Tira, Busiswa, Moonchild Sanelly

DJ Moh Green – Por Favor ft Magasco

DJ Oudy 1er – Tourner Kabato

DJ Spinall – Nowo ft Wizkid

DJ Zoumanto – Do Like I Do ft Ko-C & Mimie

Van – Live Your Dream ft Dub Afrika

BEST ARTIST, DUO OR GROUP IN AFRICAN ELECTRO

Afrotronix – OyO

Aminux – Ghanjibo

Babes Wodumo – Jiva Hezkombhede ft Duma Ntando & Mampintsha

Distruction Boyz – Omunye ft Benny Maverick & Dladla Mshunqisi

DJ Enimoney, Tiwa Savage, Reminince & Slimcase – Diet

DJ Maphorisa – Midnight ft DJ Tira, Busiswa, Moonchild Sanelly

Gold Fish – Talk to Me

GuiltyBeatz, Mr. Eazi, Patapaa & Pappy Kojo – Akwaaba

Lartiste – Mafiosa ft Carolina

Master KG – Skeleton Move ft Zanda Zakuza

Mr. Real – Legbegbe

Patoranking – Available

BEST AFRICAN DUO, GROUP OR BAND

4Keus – Mignon Garçon ft Naza, Keblack & Dry

Distruction Boyz – Omunye ft Benny Maverick & Dladla Mshunqisi

Fnaïre – Siri Siri

H-Kayne – Do What You Can’t ft Khaoula

Mafikizolo – Love Potion

Mi Casa – Nana

Revolution – Kelly ft Magic System

Rythmz – Fedeti

Sauti Sol – Melanin ft Patoranking

Toofan – Money

BEST ARTISTE, DUO OR GROUP IN AFRICAN HIP HOP

Black M – Mama

Cassper Nyovest – Ksazobalit

Falz – Next ft Maleek Berry & Medikal

Khaligraph Jones – Rider ft Petra

Kwesta – Spirit ft Wale

M.anifest – Me Ne Woa ft King Promise

MHD – Bodyguard ft Sidiki Diabaté

Muslim – Aji M3aya

Nadia Nakai & Frank Casino – Money Calling

Shane Eagle – Let it Flow

Sofiane – Arafricain ft Maître Gims

BEST ARTISTE, DUO OR GROUP IN AFRICAN JAZZ

Alune Wade – African Fast Food

Anabela Aya – I Love You Bue

Betty G – Mengedegna

Fadhilee – Afirika

Sibusiso Mashiloane – Niza

BEST AFRICAN RAPPER OR LYRICIST

Cassper Nyovest – Ksazobalit

Falz – La Fête

Khaligraph Jones – Rider ft Petra

Muslim – Aji M3aya

Nadia Nakai – Naaa Meeaan ft Cassper Nyovest

Nasty C – Jungle

Rouge – Dololo ft Bigstar

Shane Eagle – Let it Flow

BEST ARTISTE, DUO OR GROUP IN AFRICAN POP

2Baba – Amaka ft Peruzzi

Abu Egypt – 3 Daqat ft Yousra

Ammara Brown – Akiliz

Fally Ipupa – Mannequin ft KeBlack & Naza

Kuami Eugene – Angela

Lyna Mahyem – Bye Bye ft Medi Meyz

Maître Gims – La Meme ft Vianney

MHD & Wizkid – Bella

Simi – Joromi

Toofan – Money

Vanessa Mdee – Wet ft GNako

BEST ARTISTE, DUO OR GROUP IN AFRICAN RAGGA, REGGAE & DANCEHALL

Burna Boy – Heaven’s Gate ft Lily Allen

Diamond Platnumz – Hallelujah ft Morgan Heritage

DJ Moh Green – Kondo ft Locko & Axel Tony

Jah Prayzah – Angel Lo ft Jah Cure

MzVee – Sing My Name ft Patoranking

Patoranking – Suh Different

Roberto – Contolola ft Patoranking

Sauti Sol – Melanin ft Patoranking

Shatta Wale – Ghana Gringo

Stonebwoy – Hero

Van – Live Your Dream ft Dub Afrika

BEST ARTIST, DUO OR GROUP IN AFRICAN R ‘N’ B & SOUL

Asikey – Dark

Banky W – Love You Baby

Bruna Tatiana – Amo-te

Dadju – Bob Marley

Djodje & Patoranking – Be Mine

Emtee – Me and You ft Tiwa Savage

Locko – Je Serai La

Patty Monroe – Reminiscing

Praiz – Champagne and Flowers

Shekhinah – Please Mr.

BEST ARTIST, DUO OR GROUP IN AFRICAN ROCK

Angelique Kidjo – Once in a Lifetime

Bebe Cool – Freedom

Betty G – Ere Manew

Fokofpolisiekar – Komma

Hoba Hoba Spirit – Jnouni

Maryam Saleh, Louca, Tamer Abu, Ghazaleh – Ekaa Maksour

Rash – Nitachange ft Ruff

BEST ARTIST, DUO OR GROUP IN AFRICAN TRADITIONAL

Bombino – Tehigren (The Trees)

Fatoumata Diawara – Nterini

Harouna Samake – Try Voice

Irene Namatovu – Nsambila Nyuma Nga Janzi

Raina Ray – Zhar

Stephane Akam – Che Woue

Teni – Fargin

Themindofay – Sasa

Wally Seck – Mirna

Wutah – Bronya

BEST FEMALE ARTIST IN AFRICAN INSPIRATIONAL MUSIC

Amanda Malela – Kumama

Charlotte Dipanda – Sista ft Yemi Alade

DJ Lee – Etege

Gloria Muliro – Narudisha

Janet Otieno – Narudi

Ogecha – Ufedo Mi

Ruby The Pigeon – Rorisang

Sandra Nankoma – Kaddugala

BEST MALE ARTIST IN AFRICAN INSPIRATIONAL MUSIC

Cobhams Asuquo – One Hit

Degg J Force – Fale

Falz Nigeria – Child of the World

Macky2 – Umutima Wandi Ft. Ephraim & Njamba

Mr. Leo – Pray

Ochu Sheggy – Mabusu Ya Yuda

Prosper Menko – Belle Weh Ft. Protek Illasheva

Sarkodie – Glory ft Yung

Stephane Akam – Che Woue

Wazih – Be Happy

MOST PROMISING ARTIST IN AFRICA

Amanda Malela – Kumama

Blanche Baily – BonBon

DJ Zoumanto – Do Like I Do Ft. Ko-C & Mimie

Gaz Mawete – Paulina

Kidi – Odo ft Mayorkun & Davido

King Promise – CCTV Ft. Mugeez

Ko-C – Bollo C’est Bollo

Kuami Eugene – Confusion

Lily – Bad at Love

Lyna Mahyem – ByeBye ft Medi Meyz

Tamy – Beautiful Ndozvandiri ft Takura & Dobba Don

PRODUCER OF THE YEAR

David Scott, DJ Maphorisa, Shekhinah and Luke Goliath – Rose Gold

DJ Kore – Casablanca

Fresh VDM – FIA

GuiltyBeatz – Akwaaba

Killertunes – Nowo

Laizer Classic – A Boy from Tandale

Makwa 6eats – Spirit

NorthBoi – Soco

Renaud Rebillaud – La Meme

REVELATION OF THE AFRICAN CONTINENT

Ammara Brown – Zimbabwe – Akiliz

Aya Nakamura – Mali – Djadja

Betty G – Ethiopia – Ere Manew

Dadju – DRC – Gentlemen 2.0

Iyenga – DRC – Sorry

Mayorkun – Nigeria – Bobo

Mimie – Cameroon – Je m'en Fous

Shekhinah – South Africa – Please Mr.

Soul Bangs – Guinea – Kameremba

Vegedream – Cote d'Ivoire – La Fuite ft DJ Leska

SONG OF THE YEAR

Daphne – My Lover – Cameroon

Davido – FIA – Nigeria

GuiltyBeatz, Mr. Eazi, Patapaa & Pappy Kojo – Akwaaba – Ghana

Kwesta ft Wale – Spirit – South Africa

Maître Gims ft Vianney – La Meme – DRC

Major Lazer & DJ Maphorisa ft Nasty C, Ice Prince, Patoranking & Jidenna – Particula – South Africa

Nasty C & Runtown – Said – South Africa/Nigeria

Saad Lamjarred – Casablanca – Morocco

Sauti Sol ft Patoranking – Melanin – Kenya

Starboy ft Terry, Spotless, Ceeza Milli & Wizkid – Soco – Nigeria

Tiwa Savage ft Wizkid & Spellz – Ma Lo – Nigeria

SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR

Cobhams Asuquo – Nigeria – One Hit (Cobhams Asuquo)

Daphne Nije, Salatiel – Cameroon – Jusqu'à la Gare (Daphne)

Maître Gims, Vianney, Renaud Rebillaud – DRC – La Meme (Maître Gims Ft. Vianney)

Nandy – Tanzania – Kivuruge

Nasibu Abdul, Juma Issaack – Tanzania – Sikomi (Diamond Platnumz)

Saim El-Hadj – Algeria – Ya Mraya (Hamza El Fadly)

Shekhinah Donell, Amon Taulo Chibiya II – South Africa – Different (Shekhinah Ft. Mariechan)

Simisola – Nigeria – Complete Me (Simi)

Venancio – Angola – Amo-te (Bruna Tatiana)

AFRICAN FANS FAVOURITE