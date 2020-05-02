She discovered the new song that she plans to release on Monday, May 4, 2020.

The song, which has already received playing time on social media across the country, does not only seek to entertain but to educate and sensitize listeners on the need to observe the protocols amidst COVID-19.

The inspirational gospel song motivates believers to put God first when the storms of life come down threading amidst COVID-19 and how people are dying.

Gifty Hammond is a contemporary gospel singer and songwriter who is inspiring and transforming lives with the gospel of Jesus Christ.

Watch the video below: