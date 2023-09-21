Prophet Nigel Gaisie had earlier shared on social media that he had seen an ominous vision involving someone named Sheriff Black and urged the family to pray for this individual.
'God is alive, I'm being careful,' Black Sherif reacts to Nigel Gaisie’s doom prophecy
After a long silence, Ghanaian musician Black Sherif has responded to Prophet Nigel Gaisie's doom prophecy about him.
In a subsequent interview on UTV's United Showbiz, Prophet Nigel Gaisie clarified that people had misconstrued his vision and that it was about Sherif Black, not Black Sherif.
Black Sherif, in a live Instagram conversation, addressed the issue and said, "The pastor says it's not about Black Sherif; he says it's about Sherif Black. Please don't call me Sherif Black. God is alive. If God dies, it means all of us die. Man can plan, but when I pull up, everywhere will shut down. Man can scheme, but God doesn't plan. God is alive; don't worry too much."
Despite these words, Black Sherif has emphasized the importance of being careful and acknowledged that only God has the power to take life, saying:
"Don't worry, I am being careful. I am being careful, bro. God is alive. If the time comes for us to return to our creator, it's God who will take us. If someone tries to harm me, it's God who will decide. Only God can take a life. Only God can take mine. I am calming down."
