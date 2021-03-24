Grammy awards winner Angelique Kidjo links up with Ghana's DJ Sly

In a latest move, DJ Sly has connected with the legendary Angelique Kidjo after the Beninese-American singer-songwriter who has won 4 Grammys followed him on Instagram.

This makes DJ Sly the only Ghanaian music-maker the influential global icon is following on the social media app among the 216 people she is following with her verified account with over 337K people following her.

Angelique Kidjo follows DJ Sly on Instagram Photo: Pulse Ghana

The link-up on social media has sent a signal that the pair could be working on a project that will have the potential to send DJ Sly to Grammys.

The Disc Jockey whose fame tripled in December 2018 after he historically pulled over 30,000 fans to his first signature DJ concert dubbed the Unstoppable Concert at the West Hills Mall, has not passed any comment yet about his link-up with Angelique.