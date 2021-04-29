I am not a one-way artiste - Knii Lante

Answering a question on why he ditched reggae for afrobeats, the baby take care hit maker indicated he makes music with the inspiration it comes with. Which could be afrobeats, reggae, highlife or any other music genre.

Knii Lante further revealed that he started music with afro-pop before he later delved into reggae by releasing a reggae album which even had some afrobeats songs on it.

“I started with afro-pop first when I did ‘Boo no’ and ‘when you love someone’ which featured Trigmatic, they were not really reggae. Then, I came into the reggae with a reggae album,” e said.