Born Dennis Nana Dwamena, he won MTN music reality show, MTN Hitmaker, about some 4 years ago which later saw him joining Richie Mensah’s Lynx Entertainment record label to take his music career to a top notch level.

Kidi is now widely known as an award-winning highlife star for his hit songs like “Say You Love Me” “Odo” “Thunder” among others and he has shared an old video today to remind fans that he didn’t just start it yesterday.

In the post, Kidi shared, he reminded fans that he once auditioned for Vodafone icons in 2013 but unfortunately he couldn’t make it to the final cut. However, he is a Hitmaker today and he’s giving God the praise.

“THROWBACK THURSDAY !!! Year 2013 I auditioned for Icons but I didn’t make the cut for the live shows @captainplanet4x4 you dey Kae? Cc @appietusmix. We thank God for Growth” he wrote.

His post came with a video of him performing Fugees’ popular “Killing me softly” song, wowing fans with his smooth vocals.

Watch video below