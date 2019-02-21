According to a ghost snapchat account which has gain attention on social media with the shocking revelations, Efia Odo is having a secret affair with young Ghanaian rapper, Kwesi Arthur and also allegedly banged Lil Win, Ibraah One and others.

In a video sighted by pulse.com.gh, Efia Odo has reacted to the reports, saying that Ghanaians shouldn’t believe just anything spewed across social media. She further debunked the claims that she is dating Kwesi Arthur.

“No he is not my boyfriend but I have had a crush on him,” she told some bloggers after Wendy Shay’s birthday party.

On the other allegations that she has had sexual affair with Lil Win, Ibraah One and some other men, the Kwese Tv Presenter asked that “let's speak hypothetically and say I did, whose business will it be … and whose business would be if I didn’t?”

Watch more from the story below.