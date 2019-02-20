According to TMZ reports, on Sunday night, there was a house party in Tristan’s L.A home and witnesses in attendance have reported seeing him with Jordyn Woods all over each other and making out.

Other reports by hollywoodunlocked.com accounted that the two after the party ended up spending the night together until Jordyn left in the morning around 7 am.

Jordyn Woods is Kylie Jenner’s best female friend and that has seen her very close to the entire Kardashian-Jenner family as well. Therefore, reports of her cheating with her friend's sister's boyfriend has sent many shocked.

TMZ further reported that Khloe couldn’t take the news and immediately broke up with her baby’s daddy with the excuse that “she has had enough” because this is the third time the basketball superstar has been caught in a cheating scandal.

None of the parties mentioned in the scandal has directly confirmed all the reports yet but the scandal has become a hot topic among fans across social media platforms with questions like; Should Khloe forgive her baby's daddy for the third time or she should just end it all here to save herself from embarrassment?

