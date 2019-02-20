According to allegations made via a snapchat account which is going viral, Mr Aik, whom Shatta Wale describes as his godfather is an HIV positive and deliberately infecting desperate slay queens with the virus.

The ghost snapchat account also alleged that the affluent business mogul who was behind the defunct Madhaus Entertainment record label offers a huge sum of cash to girls in return for unprotected sex. The claims were made to the snapchat account by an alleged victim.

Moesha Boduong has been listed to have also banged Mr Aik for GHC10K, a report she has denied so far. Dancehall hall act, Shatta Wale, has also added his voice to shoot down claims saying that the allegations are deliberate attempt to tarnish the image of his godfather.

Advising Moesha on the shocking allegations, Shatta wrote: “Mami forget everybody you fine pass many.. You have a great heart and yet people paint you black.. Don’t ever let them know you are good, YES you are bad and some us who know who you are love you like that and please stay like that cuz this industry we are in is just a disgrace but that’s where we get our grace the more they degrade us ..”

In another post, Shatta advised his fans to disregard the damning allegations about his former Boss.

“It’s only in Ghana that people will try tarnish the image of one man who is more successful than their entire generation .. Rumors around about my former Boss of Madhaus Mr AIK LIVINGSTONE ABANI ain’t thru cuz I kno for a fact and this is not the first time they are trying to jeopardize this man’s reputation.” He wrote.

Read more from the posts below.