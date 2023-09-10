I missed my event in Detriot due to Delta flight disaster - Sarkodie

Despite the final destination of the flight being the John F. Kennedy International Airport in the United States of America, Delta 157 made an emergency landing at Lajes Air Base International Airport on Terceira Island in the early hours of Saturday.

On this flight was rapper Sarkodie who was en route to Detriot to perform at an event but could not make it to the show due to the unfortunate circumstance by Delta Airline

Sarkodie in a post shared has fumed at the Airline company for halting his show and poorly communicating with its passengers about the happenings on board

"So I missed my event in Detroit due to Delta Air Lines Delta Air Lines Delta Air Lines doing an emergency landing on an island in Portugal yesterday. It was unfortunate but I know these things happen so I wasn’t trippin' even though they communicated poorly and didn’t have the courtesy to update us on exactly what was happening"

According to a passenger on the plane, the flight crew told members on board that the lack of oxygen was due to a technical challenge.

“We did have an oxygen malfunction, a crew oxygen malfunction in the cockpit. It necessitated us to divert. This was the closest suitable airport so that’s why we are here. No other reason other than the fact that this was the closest suitable airport. The order right now is looking for a maintenance individual. If they can fix it, they may try and get us out of here tonight.

“Right now, I don’t have a lot of information for you and I sure appreciate your patience in this matter. You have all been wonderful.

“I ask that everybody just remain as patient as you have been so far and we will get back with you as much information as we can,"