Nigeria’s David Adeleke, a.k.a. Davido is the latest to hold the bragging rights as one of the few African musicians to have historically filled the famous indoors arena at his recent concert held some few weeks ago.

READ ALSO: Patapaa celebrates girlfriend on Val's Day

The “Gobe” singer’s fit may have inspired the “One Corner” hitmaker as he has mentioned that he is also going to sell out the 20, 000 seater capacity very soon, something no Ghanaian artiste has ever done yet.

Patapaa’s “One Corner” song was a monster hit that swept through Africa so we don’t think anyone will doubt his potential to fill the O2 Arena as he is also known for his ecstatic showmanship whenever he mounts any stage.

The Ghanaian musician declared his intention to fill London’s prestigious event centre with a post of him thrilling a large crowd of fans in a video shared on his Instagram page.

Watch it below