The “One Corner” hitmaker some days ago has been ﻿reported to have found his missing rib﻿ and he may have made it official now as he has shared the viral photo of himself captured locking lips with his unknown lover.

Posting the loved up shots on his Instagram page, he said he is celebrating his lover and encouraged his fans to do the same as the world mark Valentine’s Day.

“Happy Valentine’s Day, Moment of Love, Show some love to your Friends, Siblings, Family and everyone around ya just like I’m doing,” he wrote.

The message might not be the only way he is celebrating his lover as a hashtag on his post also hints that he’s a got a love song in the corner.

If you enjoy “Assurance” from Davido and “Ayekoo” from Medikal then prepare to enjoy “Sweet Honey” from Patapeezy which he says he is dropping soon.

Check out his post below and forget to celebrate your too especially if you are a Pa2pa soldier because Patapaa says so.