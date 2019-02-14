Gucci introduced a new black knit jumper that has an extension of a face mask that fans noticed it resembles the blackface mask some white people in racist minstrel shows wear.

It then attracted some backlash on social media which saw Gucci apologizing for the mishap and removed the jumper from its collections online.

However, some concerned people have decided to boycott Gucci products to further register their displeasure towards the brand and 50 Cent is not excluded in the protest.

The rapper decided to set ablaze his Gucci clothes at home, taped it and shared it on his Instagram page with the announcement he is not going to support the Gucci brand again.

The video has so far been watched by over three million people who reacted differently to his gesture. Some suggest that he could have rather given those expensive clothes to people who’ll rather need it than to destroy them.

Watch the video below and tell us what you think.