Chioma and the affluent Nigerian musician have been rumoured to have broken up but they shot the reports down in London during his historic O2 Arena concert when she joined him on the stage and planted a deep kiss on his lips.

Amidst the breakup reports then, the “Assurance” singer explained that his plan is to marry Chioma and this his gesture will further ink that thought in the minds of their fans with this their Val’s Day celebration together.

In videos sighted by pulse.com.gh, the singer surprised his lover in her room with some flowers, cakes, candies and a champagne with a saxophonist performing his hit love song “if” for his girlfriend.

Excited Chioma couldn’t hide her joy and hugged her lover after he smashed her 'bum' like some playing lovebirds will do. The captured moments makes one of the cutest you'll see today.

