Meet Kwame Nkrumah-Acheampong “The Snow Leopard”: Ghana’s first Winter Olympian

Kwame Nkrumah-Acheampong, widely known as “The Snow Leopard,” made history as the first Ghanaian to compete in the Winter Olympics.

Born on December 19, 1974, in Glasgow, Scotland, Kwame's journey to the snowy slopes of Vancouver 2010 was anything but ordinary.

He grew up in the UK and later moved to Milton Keynes. It was there that he took his first steps into skiing albeit not on real snow, but on an artificial slope where he worked.

While most athletes start training at a young age, Kwame only learnt to ski as an adult, but his passion and determination quickly set him apart.

He told the BBC how he quickly learnt the sport:

It took me about 30 minutes to learn how to ski... After my first 30 minute lesson, I was there every single day. The moment I was not working or was on a day off, you’d find me on the ski slope.

Olympic dream begins

In 2004, at a Ski Show event, he and his coach caught the attention of Fergie Miller from Base Camp Group. Inspired by Kwame's dream of skiing in the Olympics, Miller helped send him to Méribel in France, which was his first experience on real snow.

Though nervous at first, Kwame adapted quickly, and soon he was training with former French ski team members Pascal Blanc and Didier Schmidt, focusing on slalom and giant slalom events.

His first attempt to qualify for the 2006 Winter Olympics in Italy was cut short after his flight to a qualifying event in Iran was cancelled due to bad weather. But Kwame didn’t give up.

Becoming first Ghanaian Winter Olympian

By 2009, he had qualified for the 2010 Winter Olympics, earning the required points to represent Ghana. Competing in the men’s slalom, he finished 53rd out of 102. A proud moment for the country.

There was nothing that could stop him from realising this dream when he set out to achieve this amazing feat. Kwame shared that despite the challenges of starting late, his focus was only on attaining that historic feat.

I wanted to show people that you could qualify for the Olympics, not knowing how to ski and I did it, so job done.

Kwame's charity initiatives

Off the slopes, Kwame is just as passionate about giving back. He formed the Ghanaian Winter Olympic Association and pushed for the creation of Ghana’s first artificial ski slope in Mamfe, hoping to inspire the next generation of Ghanaian skiers.

He’s also supported charities like Sabre, which builds schools in deprived parts of Ghana, and even donates to causes protecting the endangered snow leopard, the animal that inspired his nickname.

His efforts gained international recognition. Canadian artist Ashley MacIsaac wrote a song titled “Dreams” in his honour, and Kwame himself played traditional Ghanaian drums on the track. The song raised funds for his causes and was released during the 2010 Olympics.

Kwame's personal life

Kwame has also made appearances on television, including a feature in Season 9 of the ITV show Airline. Despite the attention, he remains grounded in family life. He is married to Sena, a secretary at the Open University, and they have two children, Ellice and Jason.

Although he is not related to Ghana’s first president Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, Nkrumah-Acheampong has carved out his own legacy.