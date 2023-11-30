Jay Bahd is not Jesus Christ - Yaw Tog calls out Asaka Boys member over their split

According to Jay Bahd, Yaw Tog is the one who also started shading the Asaka Boys publicly to further create bad blood between them.

"He was the one going about claiming Asaka Boys smoke wee, he said his mother said we smoke wee but you now too you smoke wee and have tattoos ... all the hate started from Yaw Tog," Jay Bahd said in the interview below.

Responding to the comments from Jay Bahd during an exclusive interview with pulse.com.gh, Yaw Tog called Jay Bahd a liar when he said "he is capping". According to the rapper, things went south in the group after he declined to sign a contract that didn't favour him.

"Nobody forced me to sign a contract, they gave me a contract and I said I won't sign so that's where everything started from," he said, adding that "Jay Bahd no be Jesus Christ make you people forget Jay Bahd".

He continued that "he is capping. I didn't sign a contract, they should ask City Boy what he said to us." Yaw Tog who is out with a new song 'Tonight' that is also full of shots, revealed that he doesn't talk to anyone from the Asaka Boys group again.

Asakaa Boys Pulse Ghana

"I don't talk to anyone, Kawabanga is not part of them, it's only Kawabanga I talk to now because it's kind of like my hood person," Yaw Tog told Selorm Tali during the interview before adding that it's all part of life.

According to the rapper, he has stopped taking life too seriously, hence, he is just chilling. "Tension sef no go fit come, I am just living my life, I am tired of saying a whole lot". Yaw Tog also revealed that he's got tattoos and piercings that define his new approach to life.