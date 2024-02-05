Jay Z boldly calls out the Grammys for not being fair to Beyonce and others (VIDEO)

“How far we have come with Will Smith, the Fresh Prince winning their first Grammy in ’89 and boycotting because it was not televised,” he said.

He continued “In ’98, I took a page out of their book and was nominated for best rap album. And DMX put out two, they were both number one, and he was not nominated at all. So I boycotted and I watched. I’m just saying, we want you all to get it right. We love y’all, we love y’all. We want you to get it right — or at least get it close to right. And obviously, it’s subjective, because it’s music and its opinion-based, but some things…”

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Looking at Beyoncé from the stage, he said, “I don’t want to embarrass this young lady, but she has more Grammys than everyone and never won album of the year. So even by your own metrics, that doesn’t work. Think about that. The most Grammys never won Album of the Year. That doesn’t work.”

Easing the tension in the video below, he concluded “When I get nervous, I tell the truth.” Jay Z' speech has since been a topic as many music lovers agree with his opinion.

Activities at the Grammys last night didn't go as many Nigerians would have liked it as musicians from the West African country could not grab a Grammy plaque despite their numerous nominations.

Davido didn't win in any of the three categories he earned nominations, including, Best African Music Performance, Best Global Music Performance, and Best Global Album Performance.

Burna Boy lost all the four categories he was nominated including, Best African Music Performance, Best Global Music Performance, and Best Global Album Performance, and Best Melodic Rap Performance.

And the priced new category, Best African Music Performance category that included Asake and Olamide, Ayra Starr, Burna Boy, Davido and Musa Keys was won by the South African, Tyla for "Water."

Pulse Nigeria

But there were reasons to be excited. Burna Boy, introduced by the Recording Academy CEO, Harvey Mason Jr., performed on the live show, the first for an African artist. And the South African comedian, Trevor Noah hosted the live event.

Just as Davido told BillBoard at the pre-Grammy event, "I'm just happy that we all get to shine."

