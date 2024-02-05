Here's the complete list of winners at the 2024 Grammy Awards

While Nigeria has maintained a steady winning streak at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), activities at the Grammys last night didn't go as many would have liked it.

Davido didn't win in any of the three categories he earned nominations, including, Best African Music Performance, Best Global Music Performance, and Best Global Album Performance.

Burna Boy lost all the four categories he was nominated including, Best African Music Performance, Best Global Music Performance, and Best Global Album Performance, and Best Melodic Rap Performance.

And the priced new category, Best African Music Performance category that included Asake and Olamide, Ayra Starr, Burna Boy, Davido and Musa Keys was won by the South African, Tyla for "Water."

But there were reasons to be excited. Burna Boy, introduced by the Recording Academy CEO, Harvey Mason Jr., performed on the live show, the first for an African artist. And the South African comedian, Trevor Noah hosted the live event.

Just as Davido told BillBoard at the pre-Grammy event, "I'm just happy that we all get to shine."

See the complete list of winners at the 2024 Grammy Awards:

Best African Music Performance

ASAKE & Olamide — “Amapiano”

Burna Boy — “City Boys”

Davido Featuring Musa Keys — “UNAVAILABLE”

Ayra Starr — “Rush”

WINNER: Tyla — “Water”

Album of the Year

Boygenius — “The Record”

Janelle Monáe — “The Age of Pleasure”

Jon Batiste — “World Music Radio”

Lana Del Rey — “Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd”

Miley Cyrus — “Endless Summer Vacation”

Olivia Rodrigo — “Guts”

SZA — “SOS”

WINNER: Taylor Swift — “Midnights”

Record of the Year

Billie Eilish — “What Was I Made For?”

Boygenius — “Not Strong Enough”

Jon Batiste — “Worship”

WINNER: Miley Cyrus — “Flowers”

Olivia Rodrigo — “Vampire”

SZA — “Kill Bill”

Taylor Swift — “Anti-Hero”

Victoria Monét — “On My Mama”

Song of the Year

WINNER: Billie Eilish — “What Was I Made For?”

Dua Lipa — “Dance the Night”

Jon Batiste — “Butterfly”

Lana Del Rey — “A&W”

Miley Cyrus — “Flowers”

Olivia Rodrigo — “Vampire”

SZA — “Kill Bill”

Taylor Swift — “Anti-Hero”

Best New Artist

Coco Jones

Gracie Abrams

Fred Again

Ice Spice

Jelly Roll

Noah Kahan

WINNER: Victoria Monét

The War and Treaty

Best Country Solo Performance

Tyler Childers — “In Your Love”

Brandy Clark — “Buried”

Luke Combs — “Fast Car”

Dolly Parton — “The Last Thing On My Mind”

WINNER: Chris Stapleton — “White Horse”

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

Dierks Bentley ft. Billy Strings — “High Note”

Brothers Osborne — “Nobody’s Nobody”

WINNER: Zach Bryan ft. Kacey Musgraves — “I Remember Everything”

Vince Gill & Paul Franklin — “Kissing Your Picture (Is So Cold)”

Jelly Roll with Lainey Wilson — “Save Me”

Carly Pearce ft. Chris Stapleton — “We Don’t Fight Anymore”

Best Country Song

Brandy Clark — “Buried”

WINNER: Chris Stapleton — “White Horse”

Morgan Wallen — “Last Night”

Tyler Childers — “In Your Love”

Zach Bryan ft. Kacey Musgraves — “I Remember Everything”

Best Country Album

Kelsea Ballerini — “Rolling Up The Welcome Mat”

Brothers Osborne — “Brothers Osborne”

Zach Bryan — “Zach Bryan”

Tyler Childers — “Rustin’ In The Rain”

WINNER: Lainey Wilson — “Bell Bottom Country”

Best Rock Album

Foo Fighters — “But Here We Are”

Greta Van Fleet — “Starcatcher”

Metallica — “72 Seasons”

WINNER: Paramore — “This Is Why”

Queens of the Stone Age — “In Times New Roman...”

Best Rap Performance

Baby Keem ft. Kendrick Lamar — “The Hillbillies”

Black Thought — “Love Letter”

Coi Leray — “Players”

Drake & 21 Savage — “Rich Flex”

WINNER: Killer Mike ft. André 3000, Future, and Eryn Allen Kane — “Scientists & Engineers”

Best Melodic Rap Performance

Burna Boy featuring 21 Savage —“Sittin’ On Top Of The World”

Doja Cat — “Attention”

Drake and 21 Savage — “Spin Bout U”

WINNER: Lil Durk featuring J. Cole — “All My Life”

SZA — “Low”

Best Rap Song

Rogét Chahayed, Amala Zandile Dlamini & Ari Starace, songwriters (Doja Cat) — “Attention”

[From Barbie The Album] — Isis Naija Gaston, Ephrem Louis Lopez Jr. & Onika Maraj, songwriters (Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice Featuring Aqua) — “Barbie World”

Mohamad Camara, Symere Woods & Javier Mercado, songwriters (Lil Uzi Vert) — “Just Wanna Rock”

Brytavious Chambers, Isaac “Zac” De Boni, Aubrey Graham, J. Gwin, Anderson Hernandez, Michael “Finatik” Mule & Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, songwriters (Drake & 21 Savage) — “Rich Flex”

WINNER: Andre Benjamin, Paul Beauregard, James Blake, Michael Render, Tim Moore & Dion Wilson, songwriters (Killer Mike Featuring André 3000, Future & Eryn Allen Kane) — “SCIENTISTS & ENGINEERS”

Best Rap Album

Drake & 21 Savage — “Her Loss”

WINNER: Killer Mike — “Michael”

Metro Boomin — “Heroes & Villains”

Nas — “King’s Disease III”

Travis Scott — “Utopia”

Best R&B Performance

Chris Brown — “Summer Too Hot”

Robert Glasper featuring Sir and Alex Haley — “Back to Love”

WINNER: Coco Jones —“ICU”

Victoria Monet — “How Does It Make You Feel”

SZA — “Kill Bill”

Best Traditional R&B Performance

Babyface ft. Coco Jones — “Simple”

Kenyon Dixon — “Lucky”

Victoria Monét ft. Earth, Wind & Fire and Hazel Monét — “Hollywood”

WINNER: PJ Morton ft. Susan Carol — “Good Morning”

SZA — “Love Language”

Best R&B Song

Coco Jones — “ICU”

Halle — “Angel”

Robert Glasper ft. SiR & Alex Isley — “Back to Love”

WINNER: SZA — “Snooze”

Victoria Monét — “On My Mama”

Best R&B Album

Babyface — “Girls Night Out”

Coco Jones — “What I Didn’t Tell You (Deluxe)”

Emily King — “Special Occasion”

WINNER: Victoria Monet — “Jaguar II”

Summer Walker — “Clear 2: Soft Life EP”

Best Pop Solo Performance

Billie Eilish — “What Was I Made For?” (“Barbie”)

Doja Cat — “Paint the Town Red”

WINNER: Miley Cyrus — “Flowers”

Olivia Rodrigo — “Vampire”

Taylor Swift — “Anti-Hero”

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

Labrinth Featuring Billie Eilish — “Never Felt So Alone”

Lana Del Rey Featuring Jon Batiste — “Candy Necklace”

Miley Cyrus Featuring Brandi Carlile — “Thousand Miles”

WINNER: SZA Featuring Phoebe Bridgers — “Ghost in the Machine”

Taylor Swift Featuring Ice Spice — “Karma”

Songwriter of the Year, Non-classical

Edgar Barrera

Jessie Jo Dillion

Shane McAnally

WINNER: Theron Thomas

Justin Tranter

Producer of the Year, non-classical

WINNER: Jack Antonoff

Dernst D’Mile Memile II

Hit boy

Metro Boomin’

Daniel Nigro

Best Pop Vocal Album

WINNER: Taylor Swift — “Midnights”

Olivia Rodrigo — “Guts”

Miley Cyrus — “Endless Summer Vacation”

Kelly Clarkson — “Chemistry”

Ed Sheeran — “-”

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Liz Callaway — “To Steve With Love: Liz Callaway Celebrates Sondheim”

Rickie Lee Jones — “Pieces of Treasure”

WINNER: Laufey — “Bewitched”

Pentatonix — “Holidays Around the World”

Bruce Springsteen — “Only the Strong Survive”

Various — “Sondheim Unplugged (The NYC Sessions), Vol. 3”

Best Folk Album

Dom Flemons — “Traveling Wildfire”

The Milk Carton Kids — “I Only See The Moon”

WINNER: Joni Mitchell — “Joni Mitchell At Newport (Live)”

Nickel Creek — “Celebrants”

Old Crow Medicine Show — “Jubilee”

Paul Simon — “Seven Psalms”

Rufus Wainwright — “Folkocracy”

Best Comedy Album

Trevor Noah — “I Wish You Would”

Wanda Sykes — “I’m An Entertainer”

Chris Rock — “Selective Outrage”

Sarah Silverman — “Someone You Love”

WINNER: Dave Chappelle — “What’s In A Name?”

Best Latin Pop Album

Pablo Alboran — “La Cuarta Hoja”

Alemor — “Beautiful HUmans, Vol. 1”

Paula Areanas — “A Ciegas”

Pedro Capo — “La Neta

Maluma — “Don Juan”

WINNER: Gaby Moreno — “X Mí (Vol. 1)”

Best Latin Rock, Urban of Alternative Album

Cabra — “Martínez”

Diamante Eléctrico — “Leche de Tigre”

WINNER, TIED: Juanes — “Vida Cotidiana”

WINNER, TIED: Natalia Lafourcade — “De Todas Las Flores”

Fito Paez — “EADDA9223”

Best Rock Performance

Arctic Monkeys — “Sculptures of Anything Goes”

Black Pumas — “More Than a Love Song”

WINNER: Boygenius — “Not Strong Enough”

Foo Fighters — “Rescued”

Metallica — “Lux Æterna”

Best Metal Performance

Disturbed — “Bad Man”

Ghost — “Phantom of the Opera”

WINNER: Metallica — “72 Seasons”

Slipknot — “Hive Mind”

Spiritbox — “Jaded”

Best Rock Song

WINNER: Boygenius — “Not Strong Enough”

Foo Fighters — “Rescued”

Olivia Rodrigo — “Ballad of a Homeschooled Girl”

Queens of the Stone Age — “Emotion Sickness”

The Rolling Stones — “Angry”

Best Alternative Music Performance

Alvvays — “Belinda Says”

Arctic Monkeys — “Body Paint”

Boygenius — “Cool About It”

Lana Del Rey — “A&W”

WINNER: Paramore — “This Is Why”

Best Alternative Music Album

Arctic Monkeys — “The Car”

WINNER: Boygenius — “The Record”

Lana Del Rey — “Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd”

Gorillaz — “Cracker Island”

PJ Harvey — “I Inside The Old Year Dying”

Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording

Meryl Streep — “Big Tree”

William Shatner — “Boldly Go: Reflections On A Life Of Awe And Wonder”

Rick Rubin — “The Creative Act: A Way Of Being”

Senator Bernie Sanders — “It’s Ok To Be Angry About Capitalism”

