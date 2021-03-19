The multiple award-winning Canadian global icon who is based in the U.S has featured the Nigerian singer in a new album he has released. Justine Bieber titles the project 'Justice' which comes with 16 tracks.

The "Never Say Never" featured Burna Boy on one of the songs titled "Loved By You". The album releases come a few days after the 63rd Grammy Awards which happened last weekend with Burna Boy winning his first Grammys.

Burna Boy's 'Twice As Tall’ album was declared as the Best Global Music Album. Moving forward, the singer is already on another potential Grammy-winning project with his latest collaboration with Justine Bieber who has 2 Grammys in his name with 14 nominations.

Burna Boy is the only African artiste on the new 'Justice' album that also features Khalid, Chance The Rapper and a few others. 'Loved By You' is a love piece that see the acts singing for their love interest.

Announcing the collaboration, the 'Ye' singer wrote "Loved By You” by @justinbieber ft. Myself out now on his new project #JUSTICE link in his bio 🏆🚀 Big love to the bro @skrillex and #rocketboy @leriq for the vibes".

Listen to the song via Apple Music below.