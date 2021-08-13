As if that wasn't enough, Wizkid has decided to do a remix of the masterpiece. Yesterday, the 'Made In Lagos' singer announced that he is releasing the remix of Essence and it features world pop star, Justin Bieber.

Moments after his announcement on Twitter, the Canadian singer took to the microblogging platform to thank the Nigerian singer for allowing him to hop on the song which he describes as the song of the summer.

"Thank u for letting me jump on the song of the summer. Essence remix out tonight," the superstar singer tweeted.

Justin's tweet ignited excitement among Wizkid FC. "Wizkid no dey remix his music so if he does then its definitely needed... Wiz team is wise..Eagle Another bragging right.." a fan , @K_3ger, tweeted and another @hermannfomo said "Let's gooooo! Afrobeats to the world! BigWiz x Big JB."

“Essence,” which is No. 54 on the Billboard Hot 100, is a track on Wizkid’s album Made in Lagos. The fourth studio album of the singer, released last October with feature appearances from Ella Mai, H.E.R., Damian Marley, and Burna Boy.

Bieber currently has the No. 1 song in America with “Stay,” a collaboration with The Kid LAROI. Therefore, the pair joining efforts on 'Essence' means that the new track is a guaranteed hit track that will cruise through the summer.