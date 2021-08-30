KiDi goes global as top Bollywood actors jam to 'Touch It' on set (WATCH)

Farah Khan Kunder, 56, who is well known as an Indian film director, film producer, actress, dancer and choreographer who works predominantly in Hindi films, posted the video on her 2.7 million followers Instagram page with the caption "#friendsreunion".

The video has since received over 1,7 million views, 64,000 likes and more than 570 comments, all within 24 hours after it was posted.

Reacting the video below, Bhavna Pandey, who is a costume designer and wife of Bollywood actor Chunky Panday and the mother of the Bollywood actress, Ananya Panda said "Faruuuuuuu you still have the best moves".

KiDI has acknowledged the love his song is receiving in Asia. He reposted the video with the caption "Bruh, Touch it is now in India 🇮🇳 Bollywood way 🔥🔥🔥🔥. Grace 🙏🏼".

Six days ago, KiDi marked milestones the song has hit on TikTok. Over one million videos of people dancing to 'Touch It' have been uploaded on the video-sharing app with a record of over one hundred and six million views of the videos on the platform.