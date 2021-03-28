The Ghanaian singer was nominated alongside Kuami Eugene, Stonebwoy, Sarkodie, Adina, Diana Hamilton, Medikal and Fameye but emerged the biggest winner of the night by taking home the ultimate MVP award.

The 4th edition of the 3 Music Awards happened last night a virtual ceremony broadcasted on TV with Naa Ashorkor, Jay Foley as main hosts with support from comedians OB Ampongsa and Lekzy Decomic.

The 'Say You Love' singer apart from grabbing the biggest award also went home with an award for his Blue EP which emerged as EP Of The Year plus another 2021 3 Music Plague for his 'Enjoyment' track adjudged Song of The Year.

Apart from the awards, performances some of the acts like Gyakie, Yaw Tog, Kweku Flick were pre-recorded and streamed at the awards show with the likes of Diana Hamilton, Nana Acheampong among performing live at the ceremony.

Watch the ceremony in the video below which also saw Akrobeto hosting the 3 carpet with Lekzy Decomic and OB Ampongsah.