ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Kojo Efson’s blends Afrobeat and House rhythms on new 'Afrodisiac' EP

Selorm Tali

Kojo Efson unveils his highly-anticipated EP, ‘’Afrodisiac’’, a captivating collection of love songs that seamlessly blend traditional Afrobeat, House rhythms and modern production techniques.

Kojo Efson’s blends Afrobeat and House rhythms on new 'Afrodisiac' EP
Kojo Efson’s blends Afrobeat and House rhythms on new 'Afrodisiac' EP

The EP, produced by industry heavyweights Ramoon Beat, Calliemajik, iPappi and Jaemally Beatz, showcases Efson's exceptional talent as an artist and his ability to create a unique sound that is both fresh and familiar.

Recommended articles

Featuring three songs and an intro, ‘’Afrodisiac’’ is a reflection of Efson’s personal experiences and emotions, making the tracks relatable and meaningful to listeners.

Kojo Efson
Kojo Efson Kojo Efson Pulse Ghana
ADVERTISEMENT

The intro, ‘Funny Valentine’ featuring Tessa Voicer, sets the tone for the EP, introducing the listener to the theme of love that runs through the entire project before launching into the first track, ‘Shabba Rhythm’. Produced by Calliemajik, the song showcases Kojo’s penmanship with his witty lines and finesse taking center stage, backed up with an infectious chorus.

The next song, ‘Come Closer’, features the talented rapper, Khalifina and has an interpolation of Kevin Lyttle’s hit ‘Turn Me On’. The song, produced by iPappi, is a perfect blend of old and new, with the classic rhythm of Lyttle’s hit and Kojo’s modern interpretation. The lyrics, ‘’Come close to me, baby, let me show you something’’, perfectly capture the sentiment of the song.

The EP concludes with ‘Falling’, a compelling House rhythm produced by Jaemally Beatz. The song showcases Kojo Efson’s ability to create a romantic atmosphere with his smooth ‘street’ vocals reminiscent of the gangsta love Hip-Hop era, which is perfectly complimented by the mellow beat.

ADVERTISEMENT

With ‘’Afrodisiac’’, Kojo Efson proves that he is a force to be reckoned with in the world of music. Don’t miss out on this incredible listening experience, get your copy now and be part of the movement. ‘’Afrodisiac’’ is available on all digital streaming platforms globally here.

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali A professionally trained sociopolitical Talkative (Analyst), ruthlessly gossiping about everyone famous for the pop culture. Topics on Religion, Politics and Entertainment sucks his pen’s ink most.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Sad news: Christian Atsu reportedly found dead in Turkey

Christian Atsu's phone call saved me; actor reveals how he aborted suicide mission (VIDEO)

___8473291___2018___6___8___14___guru-nkz

Guru bags 6-year record deal with Australian-based company

Wizkid

'Borga, go vote first’ - Ghanaians react to Wizkid at funeral of Killbeatz’s mother in Tema

Top five Ghanaian artist with the best lyrics game

Kwesi Arthur is one of 5 Ghanaian artist with the best lyrics game, according to ChatGPT