'Kuami Eugene is running from me after approaching me for Africa Money remix' - Sidney

Sidney says he previously declined requests from music stars such as Magic System of Premier Gaou and Freddie Mieway but accepted Kuami Eugene's request only for him to now be running away from the collaboration.

"Sometimes you have to be careful doing a remix because it’s either you flop or not..… when you get the idea you don’t rush into it… but Kuami Eugene approached and I bought into his idea," he explained on Bryt TV.

Detailing why Eugene is not showing up for the remix, he said "now when you reach out to him then he will be running away. Finally, his manager told me that he is afraid because the song is political".