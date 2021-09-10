According to the Ghanaian singer, the Lynx Entertainment signed act contacted him with the interest to remix his 'Africa Money' song and he agreed. Sidney details that Eugene has shockingly made u-turn from the request and it has affected him.
'Kuami Eugene is running from me after approaching me for Africa Money remix' - Sidney
Barima Sidney has alleged that Kuami is running away from him after willingly approaching him for a feature.
Sidney says he previously declined requests from music stars such as Magic System of Premier Gaou and Freddie Mieway but accepted Kuami Eugene's request only for him to now be running away from the collaboration.
"Sometimes you have to be careful doing a remix because it’s either you flop or not..… when you get the idea you don’t rush into it… but Kuami Eugene approached and I bought into his idea," he explained on Bryt TV.
Detailing why Eugene is not showing up for the remix, he said "now when you reach out to him then he will be running away. Finally, his manager told me that he is afraid because the song is political".
He continued that "I asked him to do the beat and now it looked like I am the one chasing him. Sometimes people think we don’t wanna collaborate with these guys but when we tell you what happens behind the scenes, you will marvel". Hear more from him in the video below.
