The “Yebewu Nti” hitmaker recruits one of the hottest newcomers, Fameye, for a new inspirational masterpiece titled “Our Story”.

The mid-tempo highlife song (which also sounds like gospel) encourages listeners to keep fighting and struggling in life.

For Hafco, it’s the only way one can make it. The song also urges listeners to trust in God because he is the only destiny changer.

Dada Hafco couldn’t do this without his long-time collaborator and producer DDT.

Stream the full song below and don’t forget to share your candid views below.