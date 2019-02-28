The fast-rising singer who is known for his silky vocals is poised to entertain his numerous fans this year.

The two new records are made up of the remix of his fairly hit single “Talanku” which features award-winning musician Nero X and a brand new masterpiece “Tsampele”.

The afrobeats records carry different messages.

While “Talanku” remix advises fans to be resilient and focused in life for there is light at the end of the tunnel, “Tsampele” expresses Assanqoma’s love for a beautiful lady.

Enjoy “Tsampele” below.

And enjoy “Talanku” remix featuring Nero X.