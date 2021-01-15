The label has contributed to the success stories of lots of musical talent here in Ghana and other parts of the world. Acts like; Epixode, Jay Quayson, Goldkay have passed under the GMG management label and now Loofy, a young an Afrobeat sensation will be on the label for a year subject to renewal.

The young artist Loofy Aka Winner Loofy has been creating music and perfecting his craft for over 10 years. He was born and raised in Cameroon, he moved to the United Kingdom (UK) at age 13, Loofy Aka Winner Loofy has always been creative. Studying performing arts in college and scoring a triple distinction in the field, Music and the arts has always been at the forefront of his ethos.

Loofy signs deal with GMG Management label in Ghana

He grips most of his musical energy from known prolific Afrobeats artists such as Burna Boy, Wiz Kid, Kojo Funds to Tyga. Believing the creation of music to be a soul healing ritual he continues to create 2 to 3 new songs a week in his home studio. From 2019 he is finally ready to release his new E.P which will be released under the GMG label, which will come out soon.

Off his much anticipated EP, Loofy will release the visuals of his single dubbed ’PePe’ which is due this Friday.

GMG management label also gives a scope of media-related administrations including promoting effort, media arranging, indoor and open-air signage, business printing, visual showcasing, and occasion association. Gbevu Music Group brags the broadest range of media and imaginative offices to date in West Africa.