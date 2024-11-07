Maddy Maznaz accuses Stonebwoy of unauthorised use of her song

Maznaz, a fast-rising star known for her unique sound, took to social media to express her dismay, alleging that Stonebwoy’s latest track, titled 'Jiggle and Whine' featuring Spice closely resembles one of her unreleased songs.

This allegation has stirred significant controversy in the Ghanaian music scene, leading to heated discussions among fans and industry insiders alike on social media.

According to Maznaz, the popular artist’s new release contains strikingly similar melodies, rhythms, and lyrics to a song she claims to have composed months before Stonebwoy’s track surfaced.

She alleged that Stonebwoy may have had access to her original track and copied it without seeking her permission.

She noted that the dancehall artist copied the song and released it with a Jamaican artist without her permission or knowledge.

"This song is my creation, I worked hard on it, and to see it presented by another artist, especially someone with such a platform, is heartbreaking.

"Can you imagine!!! Hmmm such a thief just cos I nor blow! Stonebwoy you can’t act this way and think I won’t realise it wooow," Maznaz stated in her post.

Maznaz also shared short clips comparing her original song to Stonebwoy’s version, highlighting the similarities between the two tracks.