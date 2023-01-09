The music video stirred a huge uproar from sections of the Ghanaian populace who were critical of the government for allowing such sensitive areas to be filmed for a music video at the Presidency.
Meek Mill pulls down controversial Jubilee House music video after retaliation
American rapper Meek Mill over the weekend shared a video reel on his social rapping at the Jubilee house.
Meek Mill was one of the mega artists billed to perform at the Afro Nation concert in Accra during the festive season.
The video saw portions of the Presidency, from the frontage, through the main corridors, in the main conference hall, and behind the presidential lectern causing Ghanaians to fume, describing the art as a denigration of the seat.
After suffering a hefty reaction from the lots, the rapper has so far pulled down the video on his socials.
Many are in waiting for the artist to break his silence on the controversy.
