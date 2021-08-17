Mona4reall nominated as an Uncovered Artist at Ghana music UK 2021

This follows great songs she has given Ghanaians back to back, the consistency of her songs with regards to messaging, rhythmic pattern, great portrayal of the African culture and values, and finally quality videography and photography.

It is therefore not surprising at all to see her in this category of nominees. Speaking on the awards, Mona4reall expressed her sincere gratitude to the organizers of the award; Kab-Fam and Ghana music awards UK for continuously bringing together people home and diaspora through their amazing music awards recognition.

"I am equally excited for the fact that the hard work and sleepless nights has started seeing such recognitions. Giving quality music to Ghanaians and Africans and moving Ghana globally is the ultimate goal," she said.

‘’This is my first international nomination and I hope to bring it home," she added’. Mona4reall in May was nominated for the best female artiste and also discovery artiste of the year at the 4syte TV emerging music awards.

She is a Ghanaian socialite, musician, brand personality, entrepreneur. Mona 4Reall is also a Beauty/Style/brand Influencer with over 3 million followers. She is the CEO of Mona 4Reall Limited, 4Reall Entertainment, and the Founder of 4Reall Beauty Cosmetics.

She started her music career fully in the year 2020 and is the fastest rising female act currently. Her maiden song "Baddar than" which got 11k likes, 1.1million views on YouTube. 2months after, she released "Fine Girl" which also had over 769k views.

Her 3rd single "God’s Child" also did great with 603k views. And her "Baby" song which she released on the 29th of July 2021 which is the very first collaboration with Ghana’s industry giant Shatta Wale @Baby song is already over 1million views in less than a month.

All her songs stand out with a great and crisp message, a portray of an African, strong storylines, great video and photography, rhythms of the song on point and quality video production, and above all, it received massive airplay.