According to a press statement issued by both parties, they terminated their record contract on a mutual ground after 8-year working relationship.

MzVee

The “Natural Girl” singer disclosed that their 8-year relationship has been delightful and a blessing and further stated that she is glad she still has a relation with Lynx despite parting ways.

MzVee is the 10th Ghanaian mainstream artiste to quit her label in 2019.

Below, we have compiled a list of nine other Ghanaian artistes who ditched their record labels this year and their reason for leaving.

Dope Nation

Dope Nation

The Ghanaian twin musicians, B2 and Twist, who are known together as Dope Nation, joined Lynx Entertainment on a management contract in April 2019. Even though they denied being signed by E.L’s V.O Nation label, they recorded two hits and earned numerous VGMA and 3Music Awards’ nominations under the label before joining Lynx. An insider told Pulse.com.gh that they left V.O Nation because it wasn’t a fully-fledged label and failed to meet their needs.

Freda Rhymz

Freda Rhymz exits Black Avenue Muzik label

The skilful young femcee quit rapper D-Black’s Black Avenue Muzik label in June this year after a year-long working relationship. Even though their initial contract made room for an extension, both parties agreed not to renew their production and business management agreement. Freda is now signed to Young Mission Entertainment on a 5-year record deal.

Wisa Greid

Opanka and Wisa Greid performing

A few weeks after Fred Rhymz signed out of Black Avenue Muzik, her label mate also called it quits. The “Cocoa” hitmaker announced this through his Facebook page: “I officially announce to all my fans that I’m no more under the management of Black Avenue Muzik”. While his reason is unknown, many have speculated that D-Black, the CEO of the record label, failed to pull his weight, hence Wisa’s exit.

Dahlin Gage

The “Come Take” singer also exited Black Avenue Muzik weeks after Wisa and Freda Rhymz quit. According to him, he “was handled well and as expected but he just thought it was time to move on.”

Yaw Berk

Yaw Berk

The afro-pop musician left Kaywa’s Highly Spiritual label a few months ago after a year-long working relationship. He blamed his exit on bedbugs which he claimed infested Kaywa’s studio where he lived. He later apologized to his former boss Kaywa on live radio saying, “I apologise, I really do apologise, for my choice of words when answering that question”.

Stonebwoy

stonebwoy looked dapper on his wedding day

The afro-dancehall artiste refused to renew his contract with Zylofon Music – a record label owned by the embattled CEO of Zylofon Media and MenzGold Ghana Limited, Nana Appiah Mensah – after it expired this year. He is now under his record label, Burniton Music Group.

Joyce Blessing

Joyce Blessing shares lovely maternity photos

The “I Swerve You” announced her exit from Zylofon Music in January this year even though her 4-year contract hasn’t ended. She left Zylofon Music following the shutdown of Zylofon Media, the parent company of her label. Her husband, Dave Joy, has taken full charge of her management.

Becca

Becca and Nam1

The “Nana” hitmaker refused to renew her 3-year contract with Zylofon Music in July this year after the label failed to meet her needs. Becca, in an interview, disclosed that “I wouldn’t have left if it hadn’t expired…If things were smooth, I still would have continued singed for Zylofon”.

Ms Forson

Richy Rymz - Do That Tin feat. Ms Forson

The singer was signed by RuffTown Records – a label owned by Bullet – in 2018. However, early February this year, she ditched the label for D-Black’s Black Avenue Muzik. She is yet to produce a hit under her new label.