New Music: Bas D Ras - Money feat. Cabum (Prod. by Peewezel)

Ghanaian international football player Bas D Ras has switched his career after several years of pursuing football.

The athlete who has been playing since childhood now seeks greener pastures in the music industry, and his first genre attempt is Reggae/Dancehall.

The Future Africa Music record label leading signee is out with his debut single, titled “Money”.

He hooked up with one of Ghana’s favourite record producers/rappers, Cabum for the mid-tempo jam.

“Money” throws more light on how desperate everyone is chasing the verifiable record that gives access to everything in the world.

Bas D Ras delivered a catchy and singalong chorus in the 3:50 minutes record and Cabum, on the other hand, delivered impressive bars to back him up.

Produced by one of Ghana’s most sought-after record producers, Peewezel, the song is accompanied by a classic video directed by Esianyo Kumodzi.

Listen to the song below.