Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Entertainment > Music >

New Music: Bas D Ras - Money feat. Cabum (Prod. by Peewezel)


New Music Bas D Ras - Money feat. Cabum (Prod. by Peewezel)

Bas D Ras has switched his career after several years of pursuing football.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Bas D Ras - Money feat. Cabum (Prod. by Peewezel) play

Bas D Ras - Money feat. Cabum (Prod. by Peewezel)

Ghanaian international football player Bas D Ras has switched his career after several years of pursuing football.

The athlete who has been playing since childhood now seeks greener pastures in the music industry, and his first genre attempt is Reggae/Dancehall.

The Future Africa Music record label leading signee is out with his debut single, titled “Money”.

He hooked up with one of Ghana’s favourite record producers/rappers, Cabum for the mid-tempo jam.

“Money” throws more light on how desperate everyone is chasing the verifiable record that gives access to everything in the world.

Bas D Ras delivered a catchy and singalong chorus in the 3:50 minutes record and Cabum, on the other hand, delivered impressive bars to back him up.

Produced by one of Ghana’s most sought-after record producers, Peewezel, the song is accompanied by a classic video directed by Esianyo Kumodzi.

Listen to the song below.

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

David Mawuli

David Mawuli Associate Editor - Entertainment Showbiz journalist, music analyst and consumer. Follow him on Twitter & IG @davidmawuli

Recommended Articles

WATCH: From football to music, Bas D Ras drops debut video for “Money” featuring Cabum WATCH From football to music, Bas D Ras drops debut video for “Money” featuring Cabum
2018 Afrima: Kuami Eugene, KiDi, Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy, others nominated; see full list of nominees 2018 Afrima Kuami Eugene, KiDi, Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy, others nominated; see full list of nominees
Music Video: Obibini - Ahye Me feat. KiDi Music Video Obibini - Ahye Me feat. KiDi
Music Video: KiDi - Thunder Music Video KiDi - Thunder
Music Video: Wiyaala - When The Lord Get Us Ready Music Video Wiyaala - When The Lord Get Us Ready
High Grade Boss: Samini rubbishes claims his career has dipped High Grade Boss Samini rubbishes claims his career has dipped

Recommended Videos

Music Video: Bas D Ras - Money feat. Cabum (Prod. by Peewezel) Music Video Bas D Ras - Money feat. Cabum (Prod. by Peewezel)
Video: Obibini - Ahye Me feat. KiDi Video Obibini - Ahye Me feat. KiDi
Video: KiDi - Thunder Video KiDi - Thunder



Top Articles

1 2018 Reggae Sumfest Stonebwoy makes history in Jamaica (Photos)bullet
2 Music Video Diana Hamilton - Mo Ne Yo (Well Done)bullet
3 Songs of the month Top 10 Ghanaian songs of April 2018bullet
4 Songs of the month 10 hottest Ghanaian songs of March 2018bullet
5 LISTEN Sarkodie talks black excellence with President Akufo-Addo...bullet
6 King Promise - Abenabullet
7 The hit list! 5 best Kuami Eugene songsbullet
8 Watch Sarkodie drops new music video featuring wedding scenesbullet
9 The Reign! 10 best Ebony Reigns songs of all timebullet
10 Music Video KiDi - Thunderbullet

Top Videos

1 Video Diana Hamilton - Mo Ne Yo (Well Done)bullet
2 Video Akwaboah - Hold Me Down ft. Efya & TxTbullet
3 Music Video Joey B - Stables feat. La Mème Gangbullet
4 Video KiDi - Thunderbullet
5 Video Sarkodie - Can't Let You Go feat. King Promisebullet
6 Video Obibini - Ahye Me feat. KiDibullet
7 AUDIO Keeny Ice - Ebe God feat. Victor ADbullet
8 Video Wiyaala - When The Lord Get Us Readybullet
9 Music Video Victor AD - Wetin We Gainbullet
10 Music Video Castro - Toffeebullet

Music

Photos Davido registers for National Service in Lagos
Stream Phrame finally drops debut album “Brenya”
Edem
Playlist Jump-start your week with Edem, Strongman, Joey B, Shaker, Ko-Jo Cue and Keeny Ice
Joey B - Stables feat. La Mème Gang
Music Video Joey B - Stables feat. La Mème Gang