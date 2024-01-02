Nigerians are making better music than Ghanaians — M3nsa

ADVERTISEMENT
Ghanaian artiste, M3nsa Ansah has acknowledged that Nigerian musicians create superior music compared to their Ghanaian counterparts, attributing it to the international acclaim enjoyed by Nigerian songs.

This admission coincides with a campaign urging a minimum of 70% airplay for local songs on Ghanaian media and at events.

"Definitely Nigerians are making better music and Ghanaians. I have to say this. ... They are definitely making better quality music because they are investing more money more time.

"There's more of an understanding for the importance of arts, but also in an entrepreneurial way. So it's not waiting for the government to do something but it's just like support, people investing a lot of money into creating world-class music," he stated on JoyNews.

He stated that there a a few artists taking their productions more seriously, he lamented that it was not enough.

