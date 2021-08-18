Okese1 turns lover boy, serenades lover in 'Te Amo' music video (WATCH)

“Te Amo” song is a sensational and warm beat that puts listeners into a mood of love and affection with its soothing rhymes and lyrics. Okese 1, with his previous hit songs, is noted for making songs that a lot can relate to and “Te Amo” is no exception.

The rapper, who was recently in South Africa for holidays has had almost two great years back to back and the release of “Te Amo” goes a step further in solidifying him as arguably one of Ghana’s pacesetters and consistent artiste post-COVID era in the music scene.

Speaking on the release of his new song, Okese1 said: “Te Amo” is a special gift to all his beautiful fans. The song comes with its official video which gives you a lot to see whilst admiring nature and beautiful love can be.