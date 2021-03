Phone is the new and first single the female vocalist would release since she has been signed to Zylofon Music.

In this new single, the afrobeat and dancehall artist is talking about a guy she has been calling but who is not picking her call.

The video is produced by Liquid beatz and directed by Mickey Johnson

Before joining the label, Akiyana has released amazing tunes: “Do It”, “Bubra”, among others; she also featured Kelvynboy and Sista Efia.

Stream the full visual for “Phone” below.