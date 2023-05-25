Port Harcourt births a new rising Afrobeats act Myron

Myron's foray into music began during his school years when he discovered his talent for freestyling and singing, where he would captivate his peers with his raw talent and infectious melodies.

Fuelled by his passion for music and confidence in his abilities, he took a leap of faith and decided to showcase his skills to a wider audience by sharing his freestyle videos on Instagram, hoping to catch the attention of influencers and industry insiders.

It was during this period that fate smiled upon him when he received a significant co-sign from the renowned influencer Sabinus, propelling him into the spotlight and leading to a significant turning point in his career, his signing with the esteemed music label, White Lux Records.

Drawing inspiration from his experiences growing up on the south side of Port Harcourt, Myron's music is a compelling blend of introspection and retrospection.

Through his heartfelt melodies and captivating artistry, he invites listeners to join him on a journey through his reality, painting vivid pictures with his words, allowing them to connect with his emotions and relate to his stories.

His debut single, "Brother Man," an exquisite fusion of Afrobeats and contemporary sounds, instantly struck a chord with audiences.

The song, which emphasises the importance of loyalty and looking out for one another received a tremendous amount of reception and support, sparking a challenge where people participated in creating their own dance and cover versions of the song and amassing over 500,000 streams across various music streaming platforms in its first month of release.

The overwhelming success of "Brother Man" placed Myron firmly on the radars of industry elites, who recognized his immense potential and marked him as a rising star to watch out for.

In line with his vision to inspire and elevate his listeners, Myron is now gearing up to release his highly anticipated debut project, titled "Thought Process."

The upcoming project promises to be a tour de force, showcasing Myron's versatility as an artist, his artistic growth, and his ability to seamlessly blend genres and styles with his infectious energy, undeniable charisma, and uplifting lyrics, creating a unique bond between him and his audience and leaving a lasting impact on their hearts and minds.

Collaborating with an array of award-winning producers such as Phantom, Krizbeatz, and Kel P who have each left an indelible mark on the music industry with their remarkable work, Myron has meticulously crafted a collection of songs that delve into his inner thoughts and experiences.