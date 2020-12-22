Though fewer albums have been released comparable to previous years, a check through all that has been released shows that these 5 albums stand out among the rest considering the streams, reviews and publicity around them.

1.Kuami Eugene - Son Of Africa

Kuami Eugene's 'Son Of Africa' album is one of the best produced this year. The 14-track album which is the singer's second body of work, sees Kuami Eugene going on a journey to court wider attention across Africa.

To give the album that African attention, Eugene featured acts like Falz, Zlatan, Sarkodie, Shatta Wale, Samini and Eddy Kenzo.

2.Stonebwoy- Anloga Junction

Stonebwoy also delivered masterpiece album after he released his Anloga Junction album. The 4th studio album of the dancehall act is full of elements that you typically wouldn't expect from a dancehall project. The album that sees features the likes of America singer, Keri Hilson and Nasty C from Nasty C.

Anloga Junction which features the likes of Kojo Antwi and Diamond Platnumz from Tanzania is laced with creative expressions of diversity. It also the singer's lyrical representation of his music journey and what it means to fuse the two worlds.

'Nominate' which has been viewed on YouTube over 3.9m times and 'Ever Lasting' have come off as some of the most popular tracks from the project.

3.Kelvyn Boy - Blackstar

This is Kelvyn Boy's second studio album. As he rightly titles it, the ‘Black Star’ project sheds light on the authenticity in the young singer's talent as one of the new school acts taking Ghana to the world.

The Afrobeat inspired album has 15 tracks with acts like Samini, Rocky Dawuni, Gyedu Blay Ambolley, Efya among others. 'Black Star' after 12 hours of its release had over 1.7 Million streams.

Since then, the album has been receiving attention as one of Ghana's best 2020 albums.

Darko Vibes - Kpalogo

Darko Vibes represents the phase of the another category of new school singers who are doing things different and enjoying wild attention from cosmopolitan music lovers who love to appreciate the Africa roots.

It's therefore not surprising that Darko Vibes named his first album 'Kpalogo', a Ghanaian dance form, associated with the Ga ethnic group.

The a 14-track masterpiece which features top notch artistes like, Joey B, Mugeez, Runtown, Stonebwoy, Peruzzi, is without a doubt one of the best curated projects from Ghana.

Fameye - Greater Than

Fameye after his 'Nothing I Get' breakthrough hit, has cut a niche for himself with the kind music he does.

Accordingly, he has created an album which speaks about the realities of life and obviously, people can relate to all the tracks, hence, his 'Greater Than' being kept on repeat by people who love songs that speak to life.

The album which is Fameye's first, has 10 tracks with the likes of Pappy Kojo, M.anifest, Bisa Kdei, KiDi featuring on it.