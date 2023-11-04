Rapper OJ Blaq goes home today

Mourners, including sympathizers, friends, and loved ones, are dressed in black and red to pay their final respects as they pass by his remains.

The family will also hold a Thanksgiving service on Sunday, November 5, at the same Empowerment Worship Center.

OJ Blaq passed away in the early hours of Thursday, August 17, after a battle with a kidney-related disease. He was 40 years old at the time of his passing.

OJ Blaq rose to prominence with the release of his debut album, "The Blaq Mixtape," in 2006, his musical career continued to thrive, marked by numerous projects and hit singles, including the well-known track "Chalewote."