ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Rapper OJ Blaq goes home today

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Rapper OJ Blaq, also known in Showbiz as Andy Nii Akrashie, finally goes home today, November 4, 2023, in Dzorwulu, Accra, Ghana.

OJ BLaq
OJ BLaq

The funeral proceedings are currently taking place at the Empowerment Worship Center in Dzorwulu, near Allied Heights. Following the funeral service, he will receive a private burial.

Recommended articles

Mourners, including sympathizers, friends, and loved ones, are dressed in black and red to pay their final respects as they pass by his remains.

The family will also hold a Thanksgiving service on Sunday, November 5, at the same Empowerment Worship Center.

OJ Blaq passed away in the early hours of Thursday, August 17, after a battle with a kidney-related disease. He was 40 years old at the time of his passing.

ADVERTISEMENT

OJ Blaq rose to prominence with the release of his debut album, "The Blaq Mixtape," in 2006, his musical career continued to thrive, marked by numerous projects and hit singles, including the well-known track "Chalewote."

Here are some exclusive photos of the funeral ceremony, from Ghana Weekend

Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Rema performs at 2023 Ballon d'Or ceremony

Rema becomes first African to perform at the Ballon d'Or ceremony

Wendy Shay

Take legal action if you believe I copied your song - Wendy Shay

KK Fosu

You will fade out if you follow trends as a musician - KK Fosu

Vida-Adutwumwaa-Boateng

Defuse the sense of entitlement; promote your songs - Vida Adutwumwaa advises Sefa