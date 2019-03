The song is meant to mend the broken spirit and to keep us moving in our worse times until the best things happen.

At a point in the life of all hardworking people, one deserves some sort of motivation to keep them going and Bibie Bre and Trey LA do exactly that in this piece.

Produced by Tom Beatz, the song comes off in Ewe and English lingua making it more relatable to a larger audience.

Stream the full song below and share your views with us.