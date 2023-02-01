Ras Kuuku says Sarkodie's manager, Angel Town blocks songs from reaching Sarkodie

“For me straight forward I will say it’s Angel. It’s Angel who is blocking people from reaching Sarkodie. Me myself I’ve sent songs to them and Angel has blocked them. He doesn’t tell Sarkodie what to do but he blocks the songs from reaching Sarkodie,” he said.

Kuuku claims Angel is the one who often keeps Sarkodie away from featuring others when they ask, claiming everyone on the showbiz scene in Tema knows this for a fact.

Although he did not provide any form of evidence to back his claim, he said “the whole Tema South knows that it is that fat guy, they know it is Angel Town who prevents Sarkodie from responding to colleagues”.

Ras Kuuku gave an example of how he vibed with Sarkodie at a program and organised a feature but once he sent the song over, Angel made sure it died.

He added that all the blame for the attacks people are laying on Sarkodie should be laid on Angel Town.

Ras Kuuku was reacting to Samini’s last week complains about Sarkodie for failing to reply to his messages and helping him with a feature.

He said although he had discussed with Sarkodie about featuring him on his EP, the rapper failed to respond to his messages when he reached out to him for the work to be done.