'We're not underground acts looking for fame' - Reggie Rockstone on VVIP's rumoured split

Talking about the group, he told Graphic Showbiz that “you won’t find two legendary brands coming together as one. Reggie Rockstone is a solid brand on its own and VIP is equally a fantastic brand. These two brands coming together make a perfect combination".

Reggie Rockstone Pulse Ghana

Commenting on why they haven't released any new song in recent times, he said “we are not some underground artistes looking for fame. We do things at our own pace and no one can pressure us on when to release a song".

According to Reggie Rockstone, the group is still in full flight. “Although we are embarking on our solo projects, the group is still very solid and very relevant now. In the space of four years, we gave Ghanaians back to back hits. Songs such as Skolom, Selfie, OMG (Oh My Goodness), Dogo Yaro just to mention a few, which were all hits, and that should tell anyone that when we want to give Ghanaians hit songs, we just do it,” he said.

Sharing his thoughts on the Ghanaian music industry, the 'Plan Ben' rapper said he feels hurt that Ghanaians did not take music seriously.