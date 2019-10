He was performing his "Dondo" hit song when the antagonistic fans started throwing all manner of objects at him.

Reign Concert: Shatta fans throw missiles at Kwaw Kese

Despite the extreme provocation, Kwaw Kese finished with his performance to cheers and jeers from the partisan crowd.

The reaction of the crow wasn't surprising considering Kwaw Kese's recent beef with Shatta Wale.

Although the two artistes appeared to have forgiven each other, their fans are still holding onto beef.