Accordingly, a term 'Papa No' which has been birthed from Tracey Boakye and MzBel's fight over a married man has been attention on social media following speculations that it is linked to a top Ghanaian politician.

Fanatics of both major parties have been bringing their creativity to bare to link the 'Papa No' term to influential political figures for political benefits. However, legendary Ghanaian singer has twisted the term to compose a campaign song for NDC's John Mahama.

Rex Omar

The 'Abiba' hitmaker, who is a staunch supporter of the NDC, tittles his song, 'Papa Nono' which when translated from Twi, means 'the good one'. In the song, Rex highlights the achievements of John Mahama's administration, to label him as the good one.

Hear the song below and share your thoughts with us.