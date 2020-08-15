This follows the engagement ceremony the couple had on Thursday at a venue inside Accra, with the likes of Nana Ama McBrown, SP Kofi Sarpong, Majid Michel, Cece Twum among others present.

Social media users have been wondering how the Ghanaian gospel met his wife and he opened up about it to feed their curiosity. According to him at the engagement ceremony, he met Selasie during an evangelism outreach and the connection started from there.

The white wedding between the couple is happening at the Christian Centre Assemblies of God Church at Tema Community 12. So far Bola Ray among others have been spotted at the venue and we got here a video of the moment the bride arrived Watch it below..