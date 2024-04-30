How Davido and Wizkid's ongoing beef started 10 years ago

Although it's uncertain when the feud between Wizkid and Davido started, it has now extended for over a decade.

Wizkid and Davido are two of Nigeria's biggest artists with commercial success, longevity, brand identity, influence, and huge fan bases. The duo who broke into the mainstream in 2010 and 2011 respectively have remained at the summit of the industry for over a decade and during that time they have had a love-hate relationship fuelled by competition and differences between their respective camps and fan bases.

The feud between Davido and Wizkid hit a new low on April 29, 2024, with both superstars engaging in name-calling on X to the amusement and dismay of observers.

While it's unclear what might have led to their current public spat after they engaged in both public and online bromance five months ago, this love-hate affair has been the nature of their relationship.

Below is a timeline of the love-hate relationship between Davido and Wizkid:

2014 - Wizkid allegedly shades Davido on Twitter

On July 28, 2014, Wizkid put out a post on Twitter (Now X) after his show his New York and ahead of his London concert. In the tweet, Wizkid said "Proper shows, proper venues," in what was considered a diss at Davido who also recently held his concert.

In an interview with Olisa Dibua in 2016, Wizkid denied shading Davido in the tweet and insisted the tweet was about the bad sound system he experienced at a previous concert.

Davido while also speaking to Olisa Dibua in a separate interview insisted that Wizkid's tweet was about him.

2017 - Davido allegedly takes shots at Wizkid on Snapchat

In the post, Davido stated that the "Pon Pon" sound was the popping sound and all other sounds were "Less" in what was considered to be a dig at Wizkid who teased his third album 'Sound From The Other Side'.

2017 - Wizkid calls Davido frog voice

In a post on his Twitter account on July 5, 2017, Wizkid said "My people make una remember to say Yankee passport no be baba blue, e no dey cure frog voice," in what a dig at Davido who had an American citizenship.

2018 - Davido tells Native Magazine while he squashed his beef with Wizkid

In the interview, Davido shared that the situation got physical between their camps and they decided it was time to move past it, especially as they were growing older.

2018 - Davido & Wizkid shared the stage together at their respective shows.

Wizkid first performed at Davido's 30 BG concert and Davido performed at Wizkid's Eko Hotel Concert on Dec 24, 2018.

October 2019 - Davido acknowledges Wizkid's congratulatory message after the birth of his son while also congratulating Wizkid for his O2 Arena concert.

2020 - Davido said he unsuccessfully tried to make an album and go on tour with Wizkid

In the interview with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, Davido also shared that both camps were supposed to have a sit which never happened while maintaining that the problem wasn't from his end.

2020 - Wizkid snubs Davido after he posted his album 'Made In Lagos' album

This generated a massive reaction on social media, especially since Wizkid acknowledged tweets from other artists. It suggested there was bad blood between both artists.

2021- Burna Boy and Wizkid win Grammy and teased the idea of dropping a collaboration 'Ballon d'Or'

It was a time when Burna Boy was in a separate feud with Davido and it appeared Wizkid had taken sides although there was nothing to suggest actual bad blood between the two.

The heartwarming gesture suggested that all was well again between both artists.

January 2023 - Wizkid announces joint tour with Davido

On Wednesday, 18th January 2023 Wizkid took to his Instagram page to announce that he would be going on tour with Davido.

In the post, Wizkid stated that "After my 'MLLE (More Love, Less Ego)' tour!! Davido and I going on tour! save your coins! I no wan hear pim".

March 2023 - Wizkid posted Davido's fourth album 'Timeless' in a move that showed that they were both on good terms.

June 2023 - During an interview on Drinking Champs, Davido blamed the fan bases for sparking most of the issues between him and Wizkid

December 2023 - Davido and Wizkid both partied at the Even In The Day event in Lagos. Davido later announced via his X account that Wizkid would be releasing a new project and the 'S2' EP after it dropped.

January 2024 - Davido allegedly took a swipe at Wizkid

After the release of Kizz Daniel's 'Twe Twe' on which he was featured, Davido went on his X account to post "We no dey do it will grow on you here," which some observers considered a dig at Wizkid, especially as his fans often emphasise the slow-burning effect of his music.

April 2024 - Wizkid trolls Davido with a viral video of him crying

On April 19, 2024, Wizkid engaged fans on X. Wizkid's rare time online wouldn't be without controversy as he referred to Don Jazzy as an influencer and also trolled Davido by posting the viral video where he was crying on his knees as an example of how fans should beg him (Wizkid) for new music.

Davido replied by saying the streets have gotten Wizkid's music while also calling him a sick man and daring him to drop a solo track.

Not to be outdone, Wizkid called Davido delusional and stated that he could retire today and Davido would still have nothing on him.

The latest online battle of words between the Wizkid and Davido is the dirtiest and lowest their feud has descended since it started.