The song was produced by Babybeats and written by Rose May together with Molly has been available on all digital streaming platforms since September 1, 2023.
Rose May Alaba serves beats that vibrate in a hymn to love
With her new single "Lockdown", the multi-talented artist sings about the sweet fruits of life, skilfully combining the genres of Afrobeats and Pop with her catchy vocals. The song takes us on a journey where no one can sit still.
The rhythm is reminiscent of traditional afro sounds wrapped around modern pop elements, inviting us to dance. Although the name suggests otherwise, after listening to "Lockdown" you feel freer than ever. The song celebrates love, the kind that surprises you.
Sound diversity for global stages: Rose May Alaba brings Afrobeats to Europe with her new single.
The artist grew up in Vienna, with this single she wants to give Afrobeats more internationality and a new stage here and all over Europe.
In 2015, the artist released her first single "If all of this is you", after which she wanted to play with different genres, tried out different musical styles successfully - and found her own style.
Her most successful performances include the Afrobeats Festival and Lolla Palooza Festival in Berlin and a legendary stadium performance at the Special Olympics. Collaborations with renowned producers such as Masterkraft, YoungJonn, Chopstix and now Blaise Beatz have cemented her reputation as an outstanding artist not only in the Nigerian music scene but also internationally.
Rose May Alaba's diverse musical background is also evident in her ability to sing fluently in English, German, Nigerian Pidgin English with a hint of Yoruba. Her distinctive sound appeals to a global audience, and her fan base lives in various regions of the world, particularly in Africa America and Europe.
