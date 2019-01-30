Samini's #Untamed wins album of the year on Raggaeville

Reggae/dancehall artiste Samini’s “Untamed” album has been voted 2018 album of the year on Reaggaeville.

The #Untamed album beat off competition from other albums by top reggae musicians like Stephen Marley, Protoje, Kabaka Pyramid, Mr. Vegas, Agent Sasco, Jesse Royal and Alborosie.

Samini released his latest album on December 24 last year, amid huge fanfare from the public.

On Tuesday, January 29,2019, Raggaeville announced on its website that the #Untamed album has been voted album of the year.

“And the winner is... Samini with Untamed!” the post from Reggaeville read.

It added: “We received votes from more than 2.500 registered users during the 7th annual Reggaeville Poll. All users had to choose their favorite three releases of 2018.”

A delighted Samini took to Twitter to thank his fans for supporting him to achieve his latest feat.

“Some good news just came in. ﻿#UNTAMED﻿ just won “Album Of The Year” on ﻿@ReggaeVille﻿. I appreciate everyone supporting this project,” he wrote.

The “Untamed” album is Samini’s seventh since he released his first ever album in the year 2004.

The album is purely reggae and contains 22 songs, including hit songs Obaa, My Own and Obimbra.

On New Year’s day, the “Untamed” album debuted on no.8 on the “Top 10 Reggae Albums” Category on Billboard.