RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Sarkodie announces new album titled 'No Pressure' with classic video (WATCH)

Authors:

Selorm Tali

Sarkodie has announced his latest album in a classic style which is almost usual for the rapper who has a high taste for class.

Sarkodie announces new album 'no pressure'

Pulse Ghana

After dropping the hints that he is up to something, Sarkodie who travelled out of Ghana to the U.K, fixed grills on his teeth, shared few photos from recording sessions and clearing all photos on his Instagram page, the rapper has announced his next album.

Recommended articles

Disclosing the news on social media, Sarkodie shared a video of the moments a photo was shot for the album cover for his new project. He wrote "SarkCess music x @ceekvr presents my new Album “No Pressure”".

According to the most successful Ghanaian rapper with the highest number of awards any Ghanaian artiste has ever received, his 'No Pressure' album executively produced by "Michael Owusu Addo (himself) x KJ Spio" will be out on "09 - 07 - 21".

The album will become the rapper's 6th studio album and 7th in total when his live album "Mary" is added. Sarkodie last released an album was in 2019 when he dropped his "Black Love" project in December that year.

His other albums are "Highest" (2017) "Sarkology" (2014) "Rapperholic" (2012) and "Maakye" his first, released in 2009.

Authors:

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

7 incredible health benefits of bitter kola

Bitter Kola: The 7 health benefits of this plant are incredible

Newly hired mortuary-man screams for help as 'corpse' wakes up on his first day at work (video)

New mortuary attendant screams for help as 'corpse' wakes up on his first day at work

4 natural ways to get soft palms

4 natural ways to get soft palms

7 important rules of friends-with-benefits relationships

7 important rules of friends-with-benefits relationships [FWB Rules]