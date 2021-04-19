Sarkodie announces new album titled 'No Pressure' with classic video (WATCH)

Disclosing the news on social media, Sarkodie shared a video of the moments a photo was shot for the album cover for his new project. He wrote "SarkCess music x @ceekvr presents my new Album “No Pressure”".

According to the most successful Ghanaian rapper with the highest number of awards any Ghanaian artiste has ever received, his 'No Pressure' album executively produced by "Michael Owusu Addo (himself) x KJ Spio" will be out on "09 - 07 - 21".

The album will become the rapper's 6th studio album and 7th in total when his live album "Mary" is added. Sarkodie last released an album was in 2019 when he dropped his "Black Love" project in December that year.