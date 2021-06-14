Sarkodie in new freestyle shows boys how to reply 'send MOMO' demands from girls (WATCH)

According to reports, the 'send me MoMo' demands from some girls in Ghana is high and sometimes very hard for boys to ignore because the demands sometimes come in a touching manner with stories that is not easy to evade.

Picking on the 'send me momo' stories, the rapper in a freestyle he has dropped this morning demonstrated how boys can play smart and not fall for the 'send me momo' gimmicks by some girls.

In the freestyle which is going viral, Sarkodie by his lyrics and demonstration advised boys to say 'let me see what I can do' and add stories of hope and concern in their reply to girls who ask for Momo.

The most decorated Ghanaian rapper acted out his freestyle in a video he shared online. He captioned it "we will definitely see what we can do". The Twitter post in 5 hours has attracted over six thousand retweets with about eighty-thousand views and more than one-thousand comments.